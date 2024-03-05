Rakuten Symphony, Kyivstar commit to O-RAN in Ukraine

Kyivstar aims to use Rakuten Symphony’s O-RAN and 5G technologies to help rebuild Ukraine’s digital infrastructure

Japan’s Rakuten Symphon and Veon Group’s subsidiary Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator, have announced a preliminary agreement that confirms Kyivstar’s interest in procuring and deploying Rakuten Symphony’s Open RAN (O-RAN) technology in its network.

The letter of intent confirms Kyivstar’s aim to use Rakuten’s O-RAN and 5G technologies to help rebuild Ukraine’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Telecom infrastructure across Ukraine has been severely damaged due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which had been triggered by Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The companies said they intend to take first steps for this technology deployment during this year. Kyivstar and Rakuten Symphony also noted they are currently collaborating to define the scope of their initiative, which will involve both 4G and 5G O-RAN technology.

Mickey Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Rakuten Group, said: “Rakuten is extremely proud to continue its support for Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild its infrastructure and in supporting Kyivstar’s vision for deploying O-RAN. We look forward to advancing collaboration between our two organizations and to realizing Ukraine’s digital potential through the rebuilding of the country’s digital infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of Veon, said: “We are now in the implementation phase of our $600 million investment commitment for the reconstruction of Ukraine.” He added that the deployment of O-RAN infrastructure was part of that investment commitment.

Veon has committed this investment over a three-year period and has also announced the intention to widen the scope of its commitment to $1 billion in five years, depending on market conditions.

In August 2023, Rakuten Symphony and Veon had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore cooperation in Ukraine, with the goal of accelerating the reconstruction of the country’s infrastructure, through collaboration on O-RAN and digital services.

Rakuten Group Chairman and CEO Mickey Mikitani had accompanied Japanese government officials on a diplomatic mission to Ukraine in September 2023, where he met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation.

According to Rakuten’s latest financial report, Rakuten Symphony ended last year with 19 customers. The telco had previously activated what it claimed to be Europe’s first O-RAN network in partnership with German operator 1&1.