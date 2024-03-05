Airgain touts Wi-Fi 7 win with North American MSO

Airgain says that a North American Tier One MSO will start upgrading its customer premise equipment to Wi-Fi 7, with new units beginning to ship in the second half of this year.

Airgain won the multi-year, multi-million dollar design win with the unnamed MSO, which involves the use of Airgain’s antennas on the Wi-Fi 7 CPE. Airgain said that it was selected for its antenna’s ability to optimize CPE performance.

“We are very pleased with this significant design win after working closely with both the MSO customer as well as the original design manufacturers (ODMs),” said Lance Laing, Airgain’s VP of US sales. “This collaboration signifies not just a technological upgrade, but the extension of a long-term relationship built on trust, innovation, and unwavering support.”

Airgain touted the design upgrade as part of both offering customers better capacity and performance, and providing new and expanded revenue opportunities for the MSO.

According to a Decemebr 2023 ICD Research report cited by Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 7 is expected to have more than 233 million devices enter the market this year and reach about 2.1 billion devices by 2023. As of September 2023, there were already more than 70 Wi-Fi 7-capable devices on the market, and Wi-Fi Alliance certification is generally seen as an inflection point for mass adoption.

Wi-Fi Alliance kicked off its official Wi-Fi 7 certification program in January 2024. Some of the companies with initial Wi-Fi Certified 7 devices included Broadcom, CommScope Ruckus Networks, Intel, MaxLinear, MediaTek and Qualcomm.