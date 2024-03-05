Slow 5G SA rollout to negatively impact UK SMEs: Vodafone

Vodafone highlighted that countries such as Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark are currently investing in 5G SA connectivity at a faster rate compared to the U.K.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the U.K. could be missing out on up to $10.9 billion a year in productivity savings, unless the U.K. government accelerates the rollout of 5G Standalone (5G SA) mobile connectivity across the country, according to a recent report by Vodafone Group.

The report noted that there are over 5.6 million SMEs operating today across the U.K.

Vodafone also highlighted that other European countries, such as Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark, are currently investing in 5G SA connectivity at a faster rate than the U.K.

The report, “Supercharging Small Businesses”, published by Vodafone Business U.K., highlights how the accelerated deployment of 5G SA technology could boost productivity among SMEs. The report noted that the U.K. is currently on course to be the fifth most attractive place in Europe for SMEs to use technology to grow, trailing only Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. However, the U.K. could leapfrog all its rivals into second place – behind only Denmark – if it can accelerate the roll out of 5G SA networks, the report added.

For example, Vodafone highlighted that small agricultural businesses could see the average farmworker save over three working weeks of their time by using 5G SA-enabled technologies – such as soil, weather and equipment monitors – which drive efficiency savings by ensuring that workers can identify and prioritize issues in real-time. Deploying 5G Standalone at speed, and accelerating the development of the technology it enables, would lead to a collective saving of over 37.7 million working hours a year across the sector, according to the Vodafone report.

Similarly, over 2 million employees in the retail sector could save over 45.3 million working hours a year by deploying 5G SA-enabled technologies, such as IoT stock maintenance systems. Such technology could contribute to productivity savings of £1.85 billion a year.

Nick Gliddon, CEO of Vodafone Business U.K., said: “U.K. SMEs are already some of the most advanced in Europe at integrating digital tools into their businesses and we’d hate to see them get left behind by not having adequate access to best-in class connectivity such as 5G SA. That’s why we are excited by the further opportunities our merger with Three UK can unlock for this crucial sector of the UK economy. It would allow us to roll out a national 5G Standalone network, at pace, to help SMEs across the country take advantage of leading 5G-enabled technologies such as AI and IoT to help boost their efficiency, productivity and, most importantly, growth.”

In November 2023, Vodafone had stated that the difference between slow and accelerated 5G rollout could represent an additional $9.27 billion to the U.K. economy.

5G SA coverage in all populated areas across the U.K. by 2030 is a core ambition of the U.K. government’s wireless infrastructure strategy. However, according to economic modeling commissioned by Vodafone UK and conducted by WPI Economics, there is a significant difference between slow and rapid rollout of 5G SA.