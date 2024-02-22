Power ‘no longer a concern’ – Sony hails ‘revolutionary’ LTE-M/NB-IoT SoC

Cellular IoT chipset maker Sony Semiconductor Israel has launched a new dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC), the ALT1350, with a low-power application MCU, a sensor-hub for data processing, enhanced security, iSIM location technology, a customisable sub-GHz LPWA/FAN transceiver, and satellite IoT (NTN) options. It is being pitched as a “revolutionary… game-changer” for asset trackers and smart meters.

AM Telecom, Fibocom, Murata, Quectel, Semtech, Telit Cinterion, and Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) are sampling IoT modules based on the ALT1350. Sony Semiconductor Israel said mass production is expected during the first half of 2024. The new all-in-one chip features connected standby mode (eDRX) at a power consumption of below 3µA; overall power performance delivers “up to 10 times longer” battery life than previous generations, it said.

A statement said: “The ALT1350 promises unparalleled connectivity options and connectivity choices for all industries and markets. In the smart cities and utility spaces, [it] can perform as a low-power cellular modem, a low-power mesh device, and a router between cellular and mesh networks, as well as provide multiple connectivity backup options. [It is] an ideal solution for single-chip asset-tracking, bundling multi-tier location services for battery operated devices.”

Nohik Semel, chief executive at Sony Semiconductor Israel, talked about “strong demand for new generation LPWA technology solutions”. He said: “This SoC… brings in an era of connected-everything [where] battery consumption is no longer a concern. We are excited to be working with our partners to bring this SoC to the market and help them build innovative products.” The firm supplied a bunch of customer quotes.

Several named their own ALT1350-based modules, including Fibocom (MS180), Quectel (BG950S-GL), Semtech (HL7900), and Telit Cinterion (ME310M1). AM Telecom said: “This equips us with a strong competitive edge in LTE coverage [and] cost by processing sub-GHz LPWA and LTE-M on a single SoC.” Fibocom said: “We are confident to empower industries… with the best-in-class module solution.”

Murata said: “[We] will offer worldwide operator certificates to allow customers to launch their product globally with a single design.” Quectel said: “Sony and Quectel are paving the way for a future where smart, connected devices transform every aspect of our lives.” Semtech said: “We look forward to pushing boundaries for customers.” Telit Cinterion called it an “inflection point in the industry”. WNC called it “the gold standard in Cat-M technologies”.