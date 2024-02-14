Nokia preps generative AI chatbot for Industry 4.0 environments

Note, this article has been updated with the correct launch schedule for MX Workmate.

Nokia is readying a new generative AI tool for Industry 4.0 environments, to go with its private 5G and industrial edge products. The solution, called MX Workmate, is billed by the Finnish vendor as the “first OT-compliant gen AI solution for connected workers”. But it is a way off as a commercially available product in mission-critical (MX) environments, and will likely only be tested with close industrial customers in the second half of the year, with a view to “first commercial use” towards the end of it, and full commercial availability during 2025, potentially. Nokia says it is closing the gap between workers and machines with AI.

A full interview with Nokia will follow next week. But the firm issued a statement to say the MX Workmate initiative, which adapts large language model (LLM) technology, as found in modish consumer generative AI platforms, for edge-based operational technology (OT) environments, looks to address the skilled labour shortage in the Industry 4.0 market. It quoted a survey by consulting firm Korn Ferry that predicts a deficit of 85 million skilled tech workers globally by 2030 – forcing $8.5 trillion of potential lost revenue, it said.

Nokia stated: “The effective use of AI tools can alleviate some of the HR crunch while boosting current employee capabilities. However, current generative AI LLM solutions are not compliant with stringent OT requirements, including reliability, availability, security and data sovereignty.” As such, Nokia “onboarded all enablers” to its on-prem MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform, also geared to run the core network for its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private 5G system and host the software and data for sundry Industry 4.0 applications. Nokia is bundling its whole enterprise edge proposition as ‘Nokia One’.

A statement explained: “It integrates innovations such as AI hallucination elimination while running parallel LLMs and provides APIs to communicate with applications that will provide OT data needed.” The concept of AI hallucination, it should be noted, refers to the phenomenon where LLM processes perceive patterns that are nonexistent or imperceptible to human observers. Such hallucinatory operational errors must be eliminated in mission-critical Industry 4.0 systems, the logic goes – if AI is to be taken seriously by the OT crowd in production environments.

The MX Workmate prototype generates contextual “human-like-language” content based on real-time OT data, which can be interacted with via its team communications application to get live updates and guides about machine performance, maintenance, and fixes. “Workers will be able to query the assistant and it will send real-time contextual information to connected workers packaged into messages that are easy-to-understand using natural human language,” said Nokia.

“In addition, the solution will integrate AI auditing capabilities ensuring strict adherence to OT standards using real-time insights and automated, supported analytics capabilities to streamline workflows and avoid costly errors. This new man-to/from-machine communication… can assist workers on factory-floors to receive real-time information about production status, volume, and quality, and recommendations on how to improve these KPIs… Early warnings can serve preventive maintenance needs to avoid major machine failures, thus minimizing downtime. Continuous risk evaluation also ensures relevant safety instructions are promptly delivered to workers in case of emergency.”

Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise solutions at Nokia, said: “AI is a key element of industrial transformation. MX Workmate leverages the combined benefits of our One platform for business-critical wireless connectivity with OT compliant on-prem compute edge for I4.0 applications and worker devices. MX Workmate Generative AI LLM capabilities will change the OT environment, enabling industries to enhance their teams’ skills to improve efficiency, increase productivity and fully integrate IT/OT operations. It is a great opportunity for enterprises eager to advance their digitalization strategy but face challenges due to the gap in workforce expertise”

In a supplied quoted, Reece Hayden, senior analyst at ABI Research, said: “Since 2023, the enterprise market has shown continued interest in generative AI. Manufacturers are no different; many are looking to invest in solutions that reduce costs or unlock new revenue opportunities. However, strict OT requirements have so far slowed deployments on the production floor. Nokia MX Workmate is the first Gen AI solution for production floors that effectively addresses many of these challenges. It provides contextually relevant and real time information exchange between connected workers and complicated OT-systems in a secure and reliable way using natural human language.”