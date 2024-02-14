Reimagine the Future with Boldyn Networks ft. Christos Karmis

YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesReimagine the Future with Boldyn Networks ft. Christos Karmis

Dive into the future of connectivity with Carrie Charles on the latest episode of ‘5G Talent Talk’. Join us as we sit down with Christos Karmis, the visionary US CEO of Boldyn Networks, for an exclusive peek into the world of cutting-edge network connectivity solutions.

From combining six global companies to leading the charge in various market segments, Karmis unpacks Boldyn’s journey and unveils the company’s strategies for staying ahead of the curve. Discover why 5G private networks are the next big thing and how Boldyn is at the forefront of this transformative trend.

But that’s not all! Get ready for an inside look at the heart of Boldyn’s success: its unparalleled culture and leadership principles. From fostering empowerment to championing employee recognition, Karmis shares how Boldyn is paving the way for a new era of workplace excellence.

Christos Karmis serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the US operations for Boldyn Networks where he oversees all aspects of the company’s business. He is responsible for leading the company’s US growth across its tower, small cell, DAS, fiber, and Wi-Fi solutions. Christos has led the Boldyn Networks team for the development of tens of thousands of cell towers, DAS networks, and small cell nodes across the US and international markets. In addition, he has led the company’s public venue strategy which has resulted in the deployment of some of the largest in- building DAS and Wi-Fi networks in the country, and installations at stadiums and arenas across all major professional sporting leagues. Christos has overseen Boldyn Networks’ successes such as the design of the world’s largest Wi- Fl network in Las Vegas and setting the record for most mobile data traffic on an oDAS network during any event in history at the 2017 Kentucky Derby on Boldyn Networks’ Churchill Downs DAS network. Before joining Boldyn Networks, Christos specialized in real estate advisory services and the wireless communications Industry with Deloitte Consulting. While at Deloitte, he provided operational and network optimization strategies to the world’s largest wireless carriers.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

