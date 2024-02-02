Canada strengthens “use it or lose it” spectrum policy

The government of Canada said this framework will encourage current licensees to expand their coverage or give new users the opportunity to put spectrum to use

Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a new spectrum licensing framework that will provide access to unused licensed spectrum in rural and remote areas of the country.

In a release, the ministry noted that this framework will encourage current licensees to expand their coverage or give new users the opportunity to put spectrum to use.

Additionally, the government of Canada is also developing rules that will give Indigenous applicants priority access to these unused frequencies. The government has published a draft indigenous priority window spectrum policy framework that will be further developed through additional engagement with indigenous communities, the government said.

The government also highlighted that it will continue to implement policies and put rules in place so that spectrum is put to use for the benefit of all Canadians, which will benefit from better use of spectrum and improved connectivity in rural and remote areas of the country.

“Spectrum is an important public resource that is a critical component of higher-quality and more affordable wireless telecom services. That’s why our government is committed to making more spectrum available and ensuring everyone can benefit from improved connectivity and the latest technologies,” said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry.

“Access to reliable, high-speed Internet is a necessity for small, remote and Indigenous communities. Broadband Internet helps small businesses find new customers and makes it easier for people to connect with their loved ones and health care providers,” said Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development.

The ministry of innovation, science and industry noted that this new spectrum licensing framework is an important part of the government’s “use it or lose it” approach to spectrum policy—a series of measures that require telecom companies to use their spectrum to improve coverage in a timely manner or risk losing it to others who will.

This framework builds on the previous decision on a non-competitive local licensing framework, announced in May 2023, to give easy local access to 5G spectrum to Internet service providers and innovative industries, as well as rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

In December 2023, Canada shared the results of its mid-band 3800 MHz spectrum auction. The Canadian government said the spectrum auction, which saw a total of 4,099 licenses aware and brought in more than $2.1 billion, will bolster the country’s 5G services and rural connectivity. Last year, the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), in charge of the new licensing framework, said it wanted to “help smaller users access 5G spectrum in very localized areas.” It listed agriculture, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety and transportation as candidate industries to set up private and campus 5G networks with local spectrum, and said that smaller internet service providers, plus rural and remote communities, will make use of the shared band, too.