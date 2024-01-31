Indian telco Vodafone Idea to launch 5G by July-August: Report

Vodafone Idea is in discussions with several technology partners to finalize its 5G strategy

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea expects to launch its 5G service within the next six to seven months, local newspaper The Economic Times reported.

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra recently told investors during an earnings call that the operator is in discussions with several technology partners to finalize its 5G strategy, which includes implementing vRAN and Open RAN technologies.

However, specific details about the carrier’s 5G rollout plans remain pending, contingent on the completion of its ongoing fundraising initiatives.

The carrier is also working with partners to develop device ecosystems and 5G uses cases for the domestic market, the report said.

Vodafone Idea, which is currently facing financial challenges, is the only private operator who has failed to launch 5G in India. Rival carrier Reliance Jio completed its 5G rollout at the end of last year, while Bharti Airtel is expected to fully complete its 5G deployment in March this year.

Moondra highlighted that Indian carriers are not yet monetizing their 5G launches. “We expect to have a better idea on 5G monetization by the time we launch,” the executive said.

Moondra also that Vodafone Idea expects to switch off its 3G network in 2025 and refarm the 2.1 GHz band for its 4G network with the main aim of boosting capacity. Vodafone Idea has already turned off 3G in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to the report.

In the carrier’s annual report, the telco had said it has concluded device testing of all major OEMs on its upcoming 5G mobile broadband network. Vodafone Idea has partnered with various OEMs to test the compatibility of available 5G handsets in 5G clusters in the cities of Delhi and Pune. “The company is working towards rolling out 5G for consumers. The deployment will be accelerated subsequent to the consummation of fund raising,” Vodafone Idea previously said.

“Over the past year the Vodafone Idea team has worked diligently to prepare the core network for 5G deployments. Vodafone Idea has successfully developed a range of advanced use cases poised to make a tangible difference across crucial sectors. In the coming quarters, Vodafone Idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and expand 4G coverage across the country,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the controllers of Vodafone Idea, during the inauguration ceremony of the recent India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023.