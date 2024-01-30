ATIS, 6G-IA unveil roadmap for US-EU 6G collaboration

The document contains a set of key strategic observations and recommendations for 6G networks and services, capturing the views and priorities from the Next G Alliance and the SNS JU

ATIS’ Next G Alliance (NGA) and the 6G Industry Association (6G-IA) have published an “EU-U.S. Beyond 5G/6G Roadmap”, which represents an initial step in affirming the two regions’ commitment to collaborate in the development of future 6G networks.

The document results from a request for the two organizations to provide an aligned 6G industry roadmap made during the fourth Ministerial meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC), which took place in Luleå, Sweden, on May 31, 2023. The collaborative input to the roadmap will be considered for inclusion in a TTC 6G “shared vision” being established by the U.S. and EU governments, both entities said.

“With this TTC 6G common vision as a basis, we aim to scale up the existing R&D cooperation on 6G between the U.S. and EU funding agencies, namely the SNS JU and the National Science Foundation (NSF), create a critical mass among like-minded partners in global regulatory and standardization bodies and cooperate in technology trials and pilots to foster market adoption,” said a joint statement between the two government administrations.

The document contains a set of key strategic observations and recommendations for 6G networks and services, capturing the views and priorities from the Next G Alliance and the SNS JU. It offers a candidate roadmap for future opportunities through EU and U.S. funding.

“The development of 6G smart networks and services requires different countries working together. A tighter collaboration between EU and U.S. creates several mutual beneficial opportunities for the two regions. This document is the first step for such acollaboration,” said Colin Willcock, chairman of the 6G-IA board and vice-chairman of the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking governing board.

“6G will enable the delivery of transformational services and experiences with the potential for improving the daily lives of people around the world,” said David Young, ATIS vice-president of technology and solutions and managing director of the Next G Alliance. “The guiding principles and priorities outlined in this document provide a foundation for collaboration which will be important to successfully driving a global vision of success for 6G.”

The Next G Alliance was launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), as an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private sector-led efforts with the initial focus on 6G.

In September 2023, NGA and India’s Bharat 6G Alliance had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies, the former said in a release.

The main aim of the collaboration is to align research and development priorities that support a “common 6G vision” and to create secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains, the partners said.