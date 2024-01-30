YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureFirstNet board focuses reinvestments on coverage, 5G transition
A FirstNet SatCOLT provided coverage at the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in rural Wisconsin.Image: FirstNet Authority annual report

FirstNet board focuses reinvestments on coverage, 5G transition

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Network Infrastructurepublic safety

The governing board for the First Responders Network Authority (FirstNet) has approved network reinvestments of $547 million for its fiscal year 2024, focused on increasing coverage and transitioning FirstNet to a full 5G network.

FirstNet says that as of the end of 2023, it now has more than 5.5 million public safety/first responder connections via the AT&T-built network, and serves 27,500 public safety agencies.

The FirstNet network’s initial five-year build-out plan with AT&T was completed at the end of last year, with the network covering more than 2.91 million square miles and a fleet of deployable assets available to help with emergency response, disaster recovery or planned large events. With that initial coverage established, the board’s focus has now turned to both additional coverage extensions and making sure that the network keeps pace with available mobile technology.

Chief Richard Carrizzo, board chair of the FirstNet Authority, said, “With the initial buildout now complete, we are focused on continuing the growth and evolution of the network, based on public safety’s evolving needs.” He called this year’s efforts “a major investment in public safety and the next generation” of the FirstNet network.

“We are accelerating the evolution of FirstNet’s 5G capabilities and making sure the network continues to deliver the innovation and reliability that first responders need, now and in the future,” said Joe Wassel, the FirstNet Authority’s executive director and CEO.

The investments align with the FirstNet Authority’s Roadmap, which outlines the key priorities and activities for evolving the network for public safety. The FirstNet Authority established investment principles to further guide the decision-making process for its investments and to ensure they benefit public safety operations.

Previous article
ATIS, 6G-IA unveil roadmap for US-EU 6G collaboration
Next article
Three ways digital twins can optimize Open RAN 5G networks (Reader Forum)

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats