Ericsson, Telus partner to launch 5G SA network across Canada

Ericsson has partnered with Canadian telco Telus to launch and optimize its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network at a national level, the former said in a release.

The 5G SA network will be delivered through Ericsson’s cloud-native, dual-mode 5G core solution and enable advanced 5G services, the vendor said.

“It’s a big moment for both Telus and Ericsson as we celebrate the enhancement of their standalone 5G network across Canada,” said Jeanette Irekvist, president at Ericsson Canada. “Working in true collaboration with our partners at Telus, we’re excited to fuel Canadian connectivity and innovation with this next generation of 5G technology.”

Ericsson noted that 5G SA network offers reduced latency, improved efficiency, optimized spectrum utilization and enhanced reliability. Also, another features of 5G SA is its ability to support network slicing, which will enable Telus and its customers to allocate different parts of the network for specific use cases.

“This network is purpose-built to power the 5G ecosystem,” said Jerome Birot, vice-president of platform technology and services at Telus Networks. “Our new standalone network provides never-before-seen speeds and low latency to enable the next generation of 5G edge computing and IoT technologies for entire industries and organizations. From autonomous vehicles to enhanced public safety and healthcare technologies, the Telus 5G standalone network will provide the underlying connectivity to supercharge Canadian innovation and we are looking forward to ongoing collaboration with Ericsson technologies.”

In June 2022, Telus had started to deploy its 3.5 GHz spectrum on its existing 5G wireless network to provide enhanced capacity, low latency and faster speeds to its customers in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria.

Telus noted that its 3.5 GHz spectrum will enable multi-access edge computing (MEC) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, while powering important advances in health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

Telus had previously selected Samsung Electronics as its 5G network infrastructure supplier in June 2020. Telus also said that European vendors Ericsson and Nokia had also supported the deployment of its 5G network.