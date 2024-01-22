Dell, Ericsson, others combine on private 5G for port enterprises at Tacoma Tideflats

A new private 5G network at Tacoma Tideflats, surrounding the Port of Tacoma on Puget Sound in the US state of Washington, has been deployed to support five enterprises, initially, to modernize their operations, including support for port infrastructure, freight movement, supply chains, and manufacturing operations. The pilot project has been directed by the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab), with help from Comcast, Dell, VMware, Intel, Expeto, and Ericsson, among others.

The Port of Tacoma is among the largest container ports in the U.S. The new project was funded from the Washington State Department of Commerce’ Evergreen Manufacturing Growth Grant, awarded in June 2023. It uses existing infrastructure, including floodlights and utility poles, to optimize cost and effort. The network’s initial phase spans the East Blair Peninsula, where client operations are located. The scope of the project is to modernize infrastructure, drive efficiency, improve visibility, and improve safety across industrial operations on Tacoma Tideflats.

A number of local firms are also involved, including comms provider EDGE Cluster,non-profit maritime alliance Washington Maritime Blue, and the City of Tacoma, itself. The first five enterprises to hook up to the network are: TOTE Maritime Alaska, Silverback Marine, Trident Seafoods, SAFE Boats International, and Motive Power Marine.

A feasibility study was published in July last year by 5G OI Lab, in collaboration with Washington Maritime Blue, Avanade, City of Tacoma, Washington Department of Commerce, Business Finland, Impact Washington, and Tacoma Power. The study identified various use cases and investment areas, invariably focused on enterprises located within the Tideflats.

Scott Waller, chief technology officer at the 5G Open Innovation Lab “Our goal from day one was to build an enterprise-ready private 5G network that’s extensible. The network we have today meets the needs of our current enterprise clients and can be extended to cover future clients across the Tacoma Tideflats.”

Jim Brisimitzis, chief executive and general partner of 5G OI Lab, said: “Networks are enabling platforms to solve enterprise problems. Together with our partners and alumni, we intend to demonstrate the true potential of private connectivity, edge computing, and applications as enablers to modernize enterprises in the Tideflats and beyond… It is amazing to see our vision for a connected port ecosystem at Tacoma Tideflats come to life. It is a tremendous real-world industry showcase of the true potential for 5G connectivity.”

Joshua Berger, president and CEO of Washington Maritime Blue, said: “Ports are the lifeblood of coastal economies around the world, and there is fierce competition to stay ahead. Washington State has a ‘Blue Economy’ strategy… to help the state create a thriving and sustainable maritime industry through 2050 and beyond… Everyone at the table is united by a desire to improve data sharing across the ecosystem including trucking, rails, ships, and the environment. In providing access to a private network to innovators and startups seeking to apply IoT technology to Blue Economy sectors, we can amplify the Tacoma Tideflats as the prime region in North America for tech development.”

Deanna Keller, commissioner at Port of Tacoma, said: “It is exciting to see this type of innovation and new ideas being implemented in the Tideflats. Adoption of strategic innovations in technology can be a catalyst for business success and we look forward to hearing the outcomes from this group of Port tenants. Congratulations to 5G Open Innovation Lab, Maritime Blue, the City of Tacoma, and all of the partners involved on the successful implementation of the 5G private network in the Tideflats.”