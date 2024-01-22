Jio to reach pan-India coverage with its 5G FWA service in H1 2024

Jio had announced the launch of its 5G FWA service in eight cities across India in September 2023

Indian operator Reliance Jio Infocomm said that its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, dubbed JioAirFiber, will have pan-India coverage within the first half of 2024, according to Indian press reports.

The carrier’s 5G FWA service is already available in over 4,000 towns and cities across India.

The telco said that early signs of demand and customer engagement with the service have been encouraging.

Jio also noted that about 90 million of its subscribers have migrated to the 5G network, which has been rolled out across India ahead of schedule.

The operator said that Jio True 5G network currently carries almost one-fourth of Jio’s mobility data traffic.

The telco had announced the launch of its 5G FWA service in eight cities across the country in September 2023. The service was initially launched in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Jio previously said that its optical fiber infrastructure currently spans over 1.5 million kilometers across India, putting the telco in close proximity to over 200 million premises. However, Jio noted that providing physical last-mile connectivity often ends up taking a lot of time in most parts of the country, leaving millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending fiber to their premises.

Jio is offering FWA plans under two categories – AirFiber, and AirFiber Max, with prices starting from INR 599 ($7.2) and with speeds of 30 Mbps.

Reliance Jio Infocomm previously said it has created a dedicated 5G network slice for the provision of its 5G fixed wireless access solution. The Indian telco aims to reach 100 million connected premises in India with its FWA offering.

Reliance Jio Infocomm’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, recently said that Jio’s 5G network currently reaches all towns and cities across India. He also claimed that the telco achieved the fastest 5G rollout globally.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022.

Reliance Jio secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only Indian operator with spectrum in the 700 MHz band.