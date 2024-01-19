Vodafone inks deal to boost mobile coverage in German highways

Vodafone aims to make the 5G network available on all motorways across Germany by 2028 at the latest

German carrier Vodafone has signed a deal with German highway operator Autobahn with the main goal of improving mobile coverage in highways across the country.

Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone is planning 150 additional mobile phone locations with 5G technology along the 13,200-kilometer long motorway network by the end of 2026 and an additional 1,000 additional construction projects on existing mobile phone systems.

The telco also aims to make the 5G network available on all motorways across Germany by 2028 at the latest.

The cooperation includes measures that simplify and accelerate the location search and construction planning. In the future, Autobahn will make federally owned land available for new mast locations. These include, for example, locations at rest areas or in the area of ​​motorway maintenance depots.

Michael Jungwirth, director of public policy and external affairs and member of the management board at Vodafone, said: “Network expansion along transport routes is challenging. But it is also clear that anyone who travels by car in this country needs a stable mobile phone connection and must also be able to use the most modern mobile phone network. By building additional masts, we are closing the last remaining gaps along the highways, making the network denser and minimizing the number of voice drops.

“At the same time, with 5G coverage on Germany’s highways, we are creating the conditions for new applications in the area of ​​networked mobility. The agreement with Autobahn makes it easier for us to expand the network,” he added.

Michael Güntner, CEO of Autobahn, said: “The cooperation with Vodafone continues the successful path that we started with the mobile phone operators. With fast and secure mobile networks, we are already creating the conditions for the autonomous and connected mobility of tomorrow today.”

Since the end of 2022, Vodafone has been supplying almost 100% of motorways via LTE with at least 100 Mbps. More than 3,600 cell phone stations along the highways already provide drivers with 5G technology. The carrier also said it operates more than 6,000 mobile phone sites that serve to cover motorway routes and tunnels.

Vodafone Germany’s 5G network reached 91% of the country’s population as of the end of 2023. The operator’s 5G Standalone network (SA) currently serves nearly 45% of the German population. Vodafone previously said that 5G SA technology will reach nationwide coverage by 2025.

Vodafone Germany had launched its 5G SA network in 2022 in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm and Oppo. For the 5G expansion, Vodafone is currently relying on frequencies in the 3.6 GHz, 1.8 GHz and 700 MHz bands in large urban areas, residential areas and suburbs and rural areas across Germany.