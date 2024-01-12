Ceragon Networks secures $150 million modernization deal in India

Ceragon said it is expected to begin delivery and deployment of the new sites in the second quarter of 2024

Israeli wireless solutions firm Ceragon Networks has signed an agreement with a global integrator, in support of a network modernization project for a Tier 1 operator in India, the company said in a release.

The identity of the customer was not revealed. Under the terms of the agreement, Ceragon said it will support a “massive modernization project” focused on upgrading existing network capabilities, expanding capacity and improving country-wide connectivity.

The agreement, valued at approximately $150 million, comprises planning, product delivery and deployment services as well as a multi-year contract for Ceragon’s managed services that covers day-to-day monitoring, management and maintenance oversight of the microwave and mmWave network.

The Israeli firm said that the value of the agreement may vary by an increase or decrease of up to 25%, depending upon the actual deployment requirements during project roll-out.

Ceragon also said it is expected to begin delivery and deployment of the new sites in the second quarter of 2024. Deployment is expected to complete within 7-9 quarters, with approximately 75% of the project value expected to be recognized in this timeframe, Cerago said.

In this project, Ceragon collaborated with a large global integrator that is overseeing the multi-billion network modernization project for the Indian telco. The integrator worked with Ceragon to ensure the microwave and mmWave solution portion met the operator’s requirements. All new microwave sites will utilize Ceragon’s new outdoor radio. In addition, several thousand mmWave sites will be deployed using Ceragon’s E-Band product.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO, said: “The scale and scope of this project reaffirms Ceragon’s strong brand recognition as an innovative and trustworthy partner in the wireless transport space. We are excited to take part in providing the citizens of India with the future-friendly connectivity they need.”

In October 2022, Indian telco Bharti Airtel selected Ceragon Networks for the provision of wireless multiband radio solutions.

Ceragon said that its IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network. Ceragon and Airtel had successfully conducted real-world tests in multiple cities across India.

Indian telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm launched 5G in the country in October 2022 and currently covers thousands of towns and cities across India.