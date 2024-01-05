Telecom Argentina expands 5G SA network

The telco claimed to be the first operator to launch 5G Standalone technology in Argentina

Telecom Argentina said it has already activated 68 5G antennas using the 3.5 GHz band in different cities across the country.

The telco claimed to be the first operator in the country to launch 5G Standalone technology. Telecom Argentina’s first 5G Standalone (5G SA) antennas were deployed in large urban concentrations in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA).

The telco also noted that it recently deployed seven antennas in the seaside cities of Mar del Plata, Pinamar and Cariló using the spectrum recently tendered through an auction. In addition, the telco had already deployed 10 5G sites with 5G using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in these three coastal cities.

The operator also said it had activated 311 antennas for the provision of 5G using DSS technology, which will be gradually updated to the new spectrum.

The telco previously said that more than one million of its customers have phones suitable to take advantage of 5G SA technology.

“After an investment of more than $350 million, we acquired a 100 megahertz block in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will allow us to expand the 5G networks that we began to build in 2021. This is a significant milestone to enable all the potential of 5G and consolidates the path of constant evolution of our infrastructure, based on a solid and continuous investment plan that materializes our commitment to the country and its people,” Telecom Argentina previously said.

The carrier also confirmed that it will gradually deploy 5G SA infrastructure in the country’s main cities, without providing further details.

Telecom Argentina operates in the mobile telephony segment under the Personal brand.

In October, Argentine operators Claro, Movistar and Personal secured spectrum for the provision of 5G services in a tender carried out by the government.

The government obtained $875 million for the frequencies, less than the initial expectation of $1.05 billion.

Claro is owned by Mexican telecommunications group America Movil. Movistar is owned by Spanish telco Telefonica, while Personal is owned by Telecom Argentina.

The National Communications Entity (Enacom) had said the first block of 100 megahertz in the 3.3-3.4 GHz band it was acquired by Claro for $350 million, while Personal committed to pay $350 million for a block of 100 megahertz in the 3.4-3.5 GHz band. Meanwhile, Movistar secured a block of 50 megahertz in the 3.55-3.6 GHz band for $175 million. The regulator said that another block of 50 megahertz in the 3.5 GHz band remained vacant.

Local press reports suggested that the 50 megahertz that remained vacant could be part of a future tender that includes other bands that are considered suitable for 5G technology or could be assigned directly to state company Arsat, which already obtained 100 megahertz of the 3.6-3.7 GH band through a government resolution.

5G subscribers in Argentina are expected to reach 34.7 million by 2030, up compared to 5.7 million in 2025, according to a report by telecom association GSMA.

The GSMA report showed that 5G penetration in Argentina is expected to reach 9% by 2025 while it would expand to 48% by 2030.

GSMA also noted that 5G networks will cover 84% of Argentina’s population by 2030, up from 38% in 2025.