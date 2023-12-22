Three Ireland has partnered with Technological University Shannon (TUS) to trial 5G SA technology

Irish telco Three claimed to be the first operator in Ireland to launch a 5G Standalone (5G SA) with the aim of improving services for businesses and consumers.

Operating initially on a trial basis, the 5G SA network from Ericsson will be available to select corporate customers who will have the opportunity to test and trial its capabilities.

The telco highlighted that 5G SA technology facilitates a wide range of possibilities including the remote operation of unmanned mobile vehicles and equipment, logistics inventory robots, enhanced augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), real-time manufacturing process controls and real-time sports analysis, among others.

5G SA also offers network slicing, which will enable Three to build virtual end-to-end networks tailored to specific business requirements.

David Hennessy, CTO at Three Ireland, said: “5G Standalone is the next evolution in 5G technology, as we move fully away from a reliance on 4G and into 5G core technology. This is just the beginning for true 5G where we will see the extensive possibilities for powering advanced technologies and supporting greater connectivity for all kinds of devices and enhance user experiences.”

As part of this initiative, Three Ireland has partnered with Technological University Shannon (TUS) to trial 5G SA technology and begin showcasing its capabilities in real-life scenarios. The trial is initially expected to last one year with the possibility to be extended.

“We are delighted to partner with Three Ireland on the launch of 5G Standalone technology in Ireland, working alongside them as we advance use case studies of this technology. This will enable researchers to design and evaluate the transformative solutions of the future, solutions that have yet not even been contemplated. There is no doubt that our lives are increasingly enhanced by technology, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the next advancement of 5G – a technology that has the potential to augment and elevate how businesses perform into the future,” said Enda Fallon, head of department of computer and software engineering at TUS.

John Griffin, head of Ericsson Ireland, said that the introduction of 5G Standalone capabilities on a public network for the first time in Ireland will enable Three to meet the growing connectivity demands from consumers and businesses who require premium performance. “With the network technology to offer tailored speed, latency and reliability, Three Ireland will be able to support innovative applications and services that will drive new market growth and deliver benefits for industry and society across the country,” said Griffin.