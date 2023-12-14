Parallel Wireless announces 5G SA O-RAN software stack

Parallel Wireless said its 5G SA solution is purposefully architected to run on any general-purpose computing platform

U.S.-based Open RAN (O-RAN) firm Parallel Wireless announced the general availability of what it claims to be the world’s first hardware-agnostic 5G Standalone (SA) software stack.

The company noted that the full Standalone solution gives operators, private networks and public safety networks the opportunity to deploy the Parallel Wireless RAN infrastructure across various processor hardware platforms.

The firm highlighted that its 5G SA solution is purposefully architected to run on any general-purpose computing platform, including Arm and x86. Future enhancements to the 5G solution are automatically compatible with these platforms, the company said.

Parallel Wireless said it had created the first hardware-agnostic distributed unit (DU), which offers flexibility to operators by decoupling the DU software stack from specific computing platforms.

The company added that deployments of 5G Standalone software are anticipated to run on operator networks for the next two decades. Parallel Wireless said that the new platform is engineered to enable ongoing innovation and improved operational efficiencies throughout this period.

“The key to sustained innovation in our industry is to repeatedly embrace the latest and greatest silicon advances as well as the supply chain’s creativity delivering new form factors for use in the telecommunications infrastructure,” said Parallel Wireless President Baruch Navon. “Our 5G SA casts the widest net for sustained innovation by assuring cross-platform support. I’d also like to express our appreciation for the support of the U.K.’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, in contributing to our advanced research enabling this breakthrough.”

Parallel Wireless previously said it has won the U.K.’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)’s Open Network Competition (ONE) with its project AURA (Agile Universal Radio Architecture).

Parallel Wireless said this will enable the company to expand its U.K.-based team and develop new technologies that facilitate the rapid adoption of 5G.

The ONE competition is part of the government’s Open Networks R&D Fund, which delivers on the country’s £250 million ($306 million) 5G Telecoms Supply Chain Diversification Strategy through a range of telecoms R&D projects.

Parallel also noted that the competition aims to tackle barriers to adoption of mobile networks in the areas of High Demand Density (HDD) use cases, the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and processors, RF and other RAN hardware.

Project AURA brings together a consortium including Parallel Wireless, Kandou Bus and British Telecom to design an integrated radio solution with an emphasis on flexibility to target different frequency bands and form factors, greater power efficiency and with the goal to manufacture the product in the U.K. at a competitive cost, Parallel Wireless said.