Will 5G Change the World?

Will 5G Change the World? Femi Adeyemi, Fujitsu (Ep. 64)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GOpen RAN

Fujitsu EVP and Head of Global Networks Business Femi Adeyemi joins the show to look at the state of Open RAN, including positive market traction and lingering impediments, particularly related to providing vendor optionality without creating analysis paralysis.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

