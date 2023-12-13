Vodafone signs reseller deal with Bridgepointe to ramp-up US enterprise offensive

YOU ARE AT:IoTVodafone signs reseller deal with Bridgepointe to ramp-up US enterprise offensive

James Blackman
By James Blackman
Vodafone Business, the global enterprise division of UK-based mobile operator Vodafone, is pushing its state-side IoT credentials with a new reseller deal with tech advisory firm Bridgepointe Technologies in the US. The California-headquartered tech consultancy will resell Vodafone’s mobility, fixed, and IoT solutions to multinational enterprises based in the US.

The deal appears to be a useful tactical play in the globalised supply of Industry 4.0 technology services. Increasingly, regionally-focused mobile operators are seeking to serve a more expansive international enterprise base, notably as cellular IoT is established as a global infrastructure service, and dedicated private cellular networks are available separately of operator-licensed spectrum.

The enterprise divisions at the likes of Verizon, Orange, and BT, plus Vodafone, among many others, are broadening their scope in terms of their enterprise dealings, and also in terms of the technology and integration services they offer to customers, covering broadband and narrowband connectivity, plus cloud and software tools. Bridgepointe Technologies claims to have worked with 12,000 companies in the US over the last two decades. 

Vodafone said it will be a “new provider in Bridgepointe’s advisory network”, and will gain access to “US-based multinationals” through the deal. The UK operator claims to offer mobile and fixed services to 300 million customers in 17 countries, with roaming deals with mobile operators in another 46 countries. It has 167 million IoT devices and platforms under management, it says. 

David Joosten, president of Vodafone in the US, said: “Bridgepointe’s innovative approach and extensive advisory network will help broaden our market presence and maintain our leading edge in delivering technology solutions. We look forward to closely working with Bridgepointe strategists and customers to offer the full range of Vodafone’s fixed, mobility, and IoT solutions.”

Paula McKinnon, vice president of supplier management at Bridgepointe Technologies, said: “We’re pleased to team up with Vodafone Business to offer customers even more choice in a rapidly evolving market. Vodafone Business’ extensive reach in Europe and Africa, along with their market leading IoT, will help our customers in international markets with much-needed digital connectivity. We look forward to deepening this relationship in 2024 and beyond.”

James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

