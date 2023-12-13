Jaguar Land Rover to deploy SD-WAN across 128 sites to drive Industry 4.0 agenda

UK-based automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and India-based comms provider Tata Communications, both part of Tata Group, are to deploy software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology to connect 128 JLR sites worldwide, covering all of its offices, plants, warehouses, sales centres, and data centres. The new infrastructure will be used to support analysis of production-line data to improve the build quality of JLR’s vehicles; it will go on to support the company’s more ambitious Industry 4.0 agenda.

JLR is implementing a digital transformation strategy, under the title Reimagine, to raise efficiency and productivity in its factories by establishing closer ‘real-time’ synchronisation of data between its head office in Coventry, in the UK, and its global network of production plants, warehouses, and sales outlets. This way it will raise standards in manufacturing – in terms of the rate and quality of its output, plus security of its operations – and also across its entire global supply chains.

JLR said it wants to bring in “AI-powered and real-time data capturing, monitoring, and analysis to improve production line performance”. A statement said: “Through predictive risk management controls, [JLR] will be able to identify potential anomalies more effectively – driving greater efficiencies while also helping assure vehicle quality build. Further, this partnership will significantly shorten the time to upgrade manufacturing processes, strengthen operational resilience and increase agility to meet production demands.”

All of which suggests the scope of the work covers low- and high-power IoT systems, plus reliable and rapid connectivity to cloud-based analytics tools, and closer orchestration of data in global supply chains – as per the Industry 4.0 mantra about digital change in manufacturing and logistics environments. But there was no specific mention in the press statement about private LTE/5G networks, geared for dedicated high-power IoT applications, nor of low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) solutions for standard IoT tracking and monitoring.

Tata Communications has already commenced implementation of the SD-WAN network; it said it will complete the deployment by 2025. The firm said the work will “pave the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics”, and suggested the timing chimes with “production of JLR’s next-generation vehicles”. A major focus is to “reduce disruption to manufacturing”, it said.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, also a part of Tata Group. In the UK, it has two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre. It also has vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, plus seven technology hubs across the globe. JLR and Tata Communications have a long-standing partnership. The latter’s MOVE platform is used for JLR’s in-car connectivity – for infotainment and telematics services. JLR has a stated plan to be carbon net zero by 2039.

Tony Battle, group chief digital and information officer at JLR, commented: “This is an exciting phase in the digital transformation of our business… [which] will leapfrog our networks into the future. Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network.”

Sumeet Walia, executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer at Tata Communications, said: “Tata Communications is deploying a ‘digital fabric’, comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR’s systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe… This partnership will also further our combined commitment to sustainability, as we join forces with JLR to digitally transform the production line of their next generation vehicles.”