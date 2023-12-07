Telefonica, Nokia open 5G holographic lab in Spain

Telefonica will work to develop use cases using 5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G NonStandalone (5G NSA) in the 26 GHz band

Spanish operator Telefónica, together with Nokia and the Valencia Polytechnic University (UPV), has launched what it claims to be the first laboratory in Spain for the development and testing of holography use cases based on 5G communications.

In a release, Telefonica said that the lab will enable both private and public companies to validate their applications based on the new generation of mobile telephony.

Specifically, the technologies that will be used in the laboratory for the development of use cases are 5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G NonStandalone (5G NSA) in the 26 GHz band, which offers high speeds, large capacity and low latency.

With this new initiative, the partners have the main objective of enabling efficient, high-capacity transmission to carry out different network use cases and holographic applications with immersive content.

In the holographic field, a real-time 3D volumetric capture study will be deployed, which requires very specific high-performance hardware for holographic communications. This studio, among other things, will have advanced cameras that will allow the design and development of holographic immersive applications in different areas such as education and entertainment through volumetric capture, Telefonica said.

Under this initiative, Telefonica will provide support for the operation of the network, including the design and development of real-time 3D holograms and 5G cloud and edge computing infrastructure for immersive content transmissions.

Meanwhile, the 5G equipment for the holographic studio was provided by Nokia. The UPV is creating a research team in holographic technologies to explore the numerous possibilities of this innovative technology in the academic field.

The launch of this laboratory is part of the “Advancing-5G-Immersive” project of the UNICO R&D 5G plan, financed by Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation with NextGenEU funds from the European Commission.

In July, Spanish operator Movistar, which is part of telecom group Telefonica, launched 5G SA coverage in Spain.

The carrier said it expects to have extensive 5G SA coverage in most cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants by the end of this year. Movistar’s 5G SA network, whose core was provided by Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia, operates in the 3.5 GHz band and guarantees browsing speeds of up to 1,600 Mbps. This deployment is complemented by the coverage that telco offers in the 700 MHz band since last year and with which it reaches more than 2,200 municipalities across Spain. The use of both spectrum bands allows Movistar to offer 5G coverage to 85% of the population.