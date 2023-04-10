US-based DeepSig inks private 5G deal with Taiwan’s HTC Group

HTC’s newest private 5G commercial product, REIGN CORE S2, is a compact private 5G solution that could cover an area of 10,000 square meters with a high-speed 5G network

U.S. artificial intelligence company DeepSig has put together a collaboration with HTC’s G REIGNS, which focuses on 5G Open RAN-compliant and cloud native vRAN solutions, to work on advanced AI technology for private 5G networks.

The partnership agreement includes the integration of DeepSig’s OmniPHY 5G software into G REIGNS’ private mobile networks and further AI-driven vRAN collaborations. G REIGNS is a subsidiary of Taiwanese company HTC Group.

The U.S. company noted that OmniPHY 5G, an AI-Native baseband software component integrated into Intel’s FlexRAN Layer 1 reference software, operates fully within the 5G Open Distributed Unit (O-DU) and replaces standard algorithms within the 5G-NR high-PHY, that can be deployed in Open RAN and vRAN solutions to increase performance.

Adrian Tung, general manager at HTC G REIGNS said: “We are committed to bringing advanced, O-RAN-compliant wireless technology to market, and look forward to partnering with DeepSig on optimizing their AI software into our 5G private network offerings for low-latency use cases, IOT and smart city technologies.”

HTC’s newest private 5G commercial product, REIGN CORE S2, is a compact private 5G solution that could cover an area of 10,000 square meters with a secure, high-speed 5G network. HTC noted that this new solution is easy to deploy in offices, pop-up spaces and warehouses.

“DeepSig is honored to work with HTC’s team of wireless experts and bring our AI neural receiver software to HTC’s 5G private network solutions. OmniPHY 5G will provide improved capacity, coverage and resilience in the complex, high-density environments unique to today’s enterprise wireless networks,” said Jim Shea, DeepSig CEO. “The close collaboration with HTC is an important step in proving how DeepSig’s AI neural receiver raises RAN performance and data-driven adaptability for mobile operators and communications service providers.”