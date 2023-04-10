ATIS’ NGA publishes white paper on AI-native wireless networks

NGA said that native support of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to be one of the major features of future 6G systems

ATIS’ Next G Alliance (NGA) published a new report on artificial intelligence wireless networks which addresses one of the “six audacious goals” set forth in the NGA’s roadmap to 6G.

“Native support of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to be one of the major features of the next generation wireless network. AI-native networks are one of NGA’s research priorities that will require strong collaboration among industry, government and academia. This work is meant to identify driving forces, technical challenges and research directions,” NGA said in a release.

NGA also noted that the initial application of AI/ML to wireless networks began with 5G. However, its application in 6G will be more real-time, increasingly comprehensive and seamlessly integrated into the design of the wireless system. The white paper outlines the research and technology directions required to make the vision of an AI-native wireless network a reality.

“6G will build up its capabilities on distributed clouds, and a tight AI-native integration between communication and computing is the natural evolution. It is expected that 6G wireless standards need to be developed in an AI-native way, enabling a large set of applications that may rely on enhanced real-time capabilities. Overall, the application of AI/ML to 6G will bring a shift in how networks are designed and implemented,” the NGA said.

According to the report, initial applications of AI/ML are expected by 6G’s launch, with more advanced applications emerging by 2030 and beyond.

The NGA report also stated that, when comparing the applications of AI/ML in 5G/5G Advanced, the applications of AI/ML in 6G should have the following features:

-Although AI/ML applications for 5G are mostly operated in near-real-time fashion, many AI/ML applications for 6G will operate in an actual real-time manner.

-The applications of AI/ML in 5G are limited, but its application in 6G will be comprehensive.

-The design of 5G didn’t take AI/ML into account, whereas AI/ML will be blended into the design of 6G.

-Although data collection was not present in 5G, in 6G it will be at various layers and within the network.

-In 6G, the transceivers may be fully redesigned to be AI-native. It is also possible that AI/ML in 6G will be able to create/learn new signaling and procedures based on the environment it is working in.