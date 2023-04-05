Cradlepoint buys cloud security firm Ericom to shore-up Ericsson enterprise 5G

Swedish vendor Ericsson has acquired secure access software provider Ericom Software via its US-based enterprise networking division Cradlepoint. The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, shores up Cradlepoint’s secure access service edge (SASE) and zero-trust offerings for hybrid 5G and wireline environments, the company said.

New Jersey-based Ericom Software sells secure access products for connecting to enterprise applications. Its portfolio follows Gartner’s SASE framework, with access control products for secure web gateway (SWG), remote browser isolation (RBI), cloud access security broker (CASB), and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).

A statement said the firm’s security solution is delivered on a high-availability and distributed cloud network across various tier-one cloud infrastructure partners. This gives it “a global presence and the ability to enforce security policies close to users and the data and applications they need to access,” the statement said.

Cradlepoiint said the deal follows its strategy to build a “full-stack enterprise security service” for local-area and wide-area 5G deployments. Ericom Software’s cloud solutions will form the basis of Cradlepoint’s new NetCloud Threat Defense service, and expand its security solutions for fixed-site, remote worker, in-vehicle, and IoT cases.

David Canellos, chief executive at Ericom, said: “The combination of Cradlepoint’s expertise in enterprise networking and Ericom’s innovative SASE and zero-trust security solutions will create a powerful capability to meet the increasing demand for cloud-based secure network solutions. The acquisition enhances our ability to meet the cybersecurity needs of global enterprises as they accelerate their rapid adoption of 5G technologies.”

Cradlepoint is the “main driver of Ericsson’s enterprise aspirations”, said a statement. George Mulhern, chief executive at Cradlepoint and senior vice president of Ericsson’s enterprise wireless group, commented: “We can now deliver a comprehensive SD-WAN and SASE solution for Wireless WAN and private cellular networking, leveraging 5G while addressing the wireline needs of enterprise customers.”