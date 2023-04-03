YOU ARE AT:Private 5GVerizon sees opportunities for 5G private networks in India: Report
Verizon

Verizon sees opportunities for 5G private networks in India: Report

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
Private 5G5GCarriers

Verizon Business is working with local logistics and supply chain operators for the deployment of private 5G networks

Verizon Business is seeing growth opportunities in the private 5G market in India, said Robert Le Busque, regional VP of Asia Pacific at Verizon Business Group in an interview with The Economic Times.

The business unit of U.S. telco Verizon is optimistic about the private 5G network market in India, saying that the company is currently undertaking a few proof-of-concepts in India.

“It’s quite interesting because we are seeing early adoption in companies and sectors that are not necessarily known for being technology innovators. We are seeing a lot of proof of concept and work. We are working with numerous customers in the automotive manufacturing industry at the moment. We are helping them to understand how they can use private 5G networks in their manufacturing facilities to increase productivity, and to improve worker health and safety in those sites as well,” the executive said.

Le Busque also said that the firm is working with local logistics and supply chain operators for the deployment of private 5G networks.

According to the executive, there is a huge opportunity for private 5G deployments in India, given the size of the manufacturing base in the country and the significant amount of investment that is going into smart manufacturing in India. “That means that there is a great opportunity in the marketplace for this technology. And ultimately, when it comes to private 5G deployments, it’s a combination of network and managed service providers such as Verizon. There’ll be application and device manufacturers and providers that will be part of that ecosystem as well,” he stated.

Verizon Business is actively working with its customers and partners in India to discuss the advantages of private 5G networks and the value this technology can bring to them. “They tell us that they are ready. They are excited about the technology. We need those building blocks in place around the spectrum allocation so that we can bring those services to customers,” said Le Busque said. “In some cases, we would help our customers identify other spectrum providers so that they might need to work with as well to help them bring that solution together.”

He added: “There are millimeter wave (mmWave) and ultra-high bands. There are applications for both. But ultimately, that’s a decision for the national regulators and bodies to determine how they would like to frame the market. And then it’s for Verizon and other service providers to understand how we can deliver services in that market. We have expertise in both. We have experience in mid-band, as well as millimeter wave technology in 5G. We feel confident that regardless of the policy settings, we will have solutions and we will have expertise, experience and capability that we’ll be able to bring to our Indian customers and partners.”

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated a process to identify 5G spectrum bands to be allocated to companies for the deployment of private networks.

Once the DoT identifies the most suitable frequencies for private networks, it will ask the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to give pricing for the allocation of those bands.

According to the initial guidelines on private networks released by DoT, companies seeking to deploy their own private networks can lease spectrum from telecom operators or get it directly from DoT.  Enterprises can also ask telecom operators to roll out their private networks.

Previous article
‘Bienvenido Starlink’ — Ecuador welcomes commercial satellite broadband
Next article
China Mobile ends 2022 with over 18,000 commercial 5G deals

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats