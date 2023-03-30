Vodafone Idea equips Indian factory with private LTE network

Vodafone Idea noted that the private LTE PoC is based on technology from Nokia

Indian telco Vodafone Idea Limited and L&T Smart World & Communication (SWC) have inked a partnerhsip to establish a use case of private LTE enterprise network in India.

Under the terms of the deal, both companies will carry out a proof-of-concept (PoC) at L&T Heavy Engineering’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, which is in Hazira, India.

L&T SWC and Vodafone Idea will also work on development of 5G use cases in the areas of public safety, smart and connected health, as part of the ongoing trials on 5G frequencies allocated by the Indian government.

In a statement, Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Arvind Nevatia said: “We are excited to partner with L&T Smart World & Communication to build a complete solution for Private LTE with cutting-edge applications on future-ready 5G network infrastructure, based on technology expertise from Nokia.

“This collaboration will demonstrate our strength and capabilities to deliver solutions for the enterprises of tomorrow driving faster adoption of industry 4.0 in India. We are confident that this pilot will revolutionize and transform L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex manufacturing facility, unlocking new potential for future scalability,” Nevatia added.

Vodafone Idea noted that the private LTE PoC, which is based on technology from Nokia, will ensure coverage, communication and customer experience integrating vast machinery, connected devices and IoT that are critical to the related high-precision manufacturing processes at the manufacturing facility.

“We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea Business and L&T SWC to build one of the first private wireless networks in India. Our industry leading private wireless solution will offer L&T’s manufacturing facility the scalability, flexibility, improved productivity, operational efficiency, and the required coverage to advance its digital transformation. By deploying a state-of-the-art private wireless network, L&T’s manufacturing facility will be able to automate its processes and explore new industry 4.0 use cases,” said Prashant Malkani, head of Vodafone Idea CT at Nokia.

Vodafone Idea is currently in advanced talks with telecom equipment vendors for its 5G rollout strategy, the company’s CEO Akshaya Moondra previously said during a conference call with investors.

“We have live 5G clusters in Delhi and Pune where we have partnered with various OEMs to test compatibility of available 5G handsets. Further, we are in advanced stages of discussion with various network vendors for finalization of the rollout strategy,” Moondra said.

“Our effort will be that as soon as funding is in place, we will expedite our rollout to have a presence in the geographies which matter, particularly in the context of 5G, so that we are able to compete as early as possible,” he added.

In the auction which ended on August 1, 2022 Vodafone Idea acquired 5G spectrum in the 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz 5G bands.

Rival operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm have already launched 5G services in hundreds of cities across India.