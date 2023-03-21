Ericsson, Saab and Purdue University collaborate over private 5G

Ericsson will contribute a private 5G network for the Purdue Research Foundation to operate at the Purdue University Airport

Purdue University Airport, in collaboration with Ericsson and Saab, announced the deployment of a private 5G network which will serve as a “lab to life” proving ground for academics, researchers and business to develop commercial solutions to improve operations and security at airports of all sizes.

Under this collaboration, Ericsson will contribute a private 5G network for the Purdue Research Foundation to operate at the Purdue University Airport (LAF). LAF is Purdue University’s public-use airport, which is located in the southwest portion of the West Lafayette campus. It conducts over 125,000 aircraft operations annually, making it Indiana’s second-busiest airport.

Saab will invest in this project by installing Aerobahn, a platform that unlocks airport efficiency for airlines and ramp management; installing SAFE Event Management platforms, a security platform used in airport operation centers; and deploying ADS-B sensors to track aircraft. These investments will improve landside operational safety and efficiency, as well as improve airside security, Pursue University said.

Meanwhile, Purdue said it will provide use of its airport as well as the lab-to-life testbed established throughout Discovery Park District at Purdue, a 400-acre, mixed-use development adjacent to the university’s campus.

Purdue President Mung Chiang, said: “Purdue University Airport is one of the handful of airports operated at a research university in the U.S. And Purdue’s Discovery Park District, next to our airport, has provided a lab to life ecosystem where cutting-edge technologies are deployed before any other locations in the country. No other location is better suited for these exciting 5G innovations and network management solutions that will impact people’s lives around the globe.”

“We are witnessing uptake in global demand for digitalization at airports that requires stable, secure and high-performing wireless networking. Ericsson’s private 5G network will enable cellular connectivity for the lab to life innovation platform at the Purdue University Airport,” said George Mulhern, head of Ericsson enterprise wireless solutions. “This unique collaboration enables trials and industrialization of 5G applications and use cases that help solve aviation market needs – improving flight safety, enhanced passenger experience, as well as increased efficiencies and cost savings. This is just one more example of how different enterprises can work with 5G networks to develop solutions in real-world environments,” he added.

Saab will be the first industry partner to use this dedicated 5G network. The Swedish company had opened an advanced manufacturing facility in Discovery Park District at Purdue in 2021. That facility supports production of the T-7A Red Hawk, which will train the next generation of U.S. Air Force fighter and bomber pilots in the coming years.

“This platform is intended to showcase how state-of-the-art airport systems can work with 5G technology,” said Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the U.S. “By combining airside and landside operations to improve airport efficiency and planning, the platform at Purdue will help us continue that journey.”