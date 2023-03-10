Reliance Jio Infocomm expands 5G footprint in India

Jio said its 5G network currently reaches 331 cities across India

Indian operator Reliance Jio Infocomm announced the launch of 5G services across 27 cities in 13 states, taking the total of towns and cities covered by its 5G network infrastructure to 331, the telco said in a release.

The cities where the telco has recently launched its 5G offering are in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

“We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. By embracing True 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian,” said Jio spokesperson on the launch,” the carrier said in a release.

Jio is offering the 5G connectivity on an invitational basis, with users living in 5G-enabled cities who have 5G compatible smartphones receiving invitations.

The telco had initially announced the launch of the beta trial of its 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi in October. Jio is offering 5G through a Standalone network architecture.

Last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm announced 5G contracts with Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia. The deal with Ericsson marked the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for Radio Access Network deployment in the country.

Ericsson said that its energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in Jio’s 5G network.

Meanwhile, Nokia said that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network equipment from its AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal.

Reliance Jio had previously secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum.

Earlier this week, rival operator Bharti Airtel expanded its 5G footprint in the country with the launch of 5G in 125 cities across India. With this recent expansion, Bharti Airtel’s 5G service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in India.

India will achieve 100% coverage for 5G services by the end of December 2024, the country’s communications minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently said.

The official said that telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm aim to complete their 5G network deployments within the next 15 months.