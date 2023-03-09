Bouygues Telecom and partners target industrial 5G in France

As part of the deal, Bouygues Telecom’s 5G network and private network solutions will be coupled with Siemens France’s IoT solutions

French companies Bouygues Telecom Entreprises, Alten and Siemens France have signed a three-year partnership with the aim of developing solutions to boost industrial 5G in the country.

The collaboration between these three companies targets the country’s largest firms as well as medium-sized firms.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Bouygues Telecom’s 5G network and private network solutions will be coupled with Siemens France’s IoT solutions and Alten’s expertise in implementation and integration.

The three companies said they will create customized support packages incorporating multiple uses of 5G for manufacturers to accelerate the digital transition and provide “dedicated, tailored support for … auditing, transformation drivers and implementation.”

“We wanted to combine our expertise with that of Alten and Siemens France in order to better support our industrial customers in their digital transformation processes. Under this partnership, Bouygues Telecom Entreprises will offer connectivity tailored to the needs of different industries, ensuring quality of service, network security and low latency,” said Jean-Christophe Ravaux, director of the B2B market at Bouygues Telecom.

He added: “These industrial 5G networks will be deployed in private, public or hybrid mode and will address different use cases such as the control of critical applications, augmented reality or automated robots.”

“The latest industrial communication requirements are forcing market players to rethink how their factories and production lines are designed. From ‘augmented’ operators through to predictive maintenance and AGVs, equipment such as our router – which is tailored to the requirements of 5G – can meet such challenges of streamlined resource management, network load and large-scale personalized services for operational performance,” said Vincent Jauneau, director of digital industries at Siemens France.

The partners noted that the collaboration will have four main objectives for this year: To “evangelize the challenges presented by Industry 4.0 and Industrial 5G”; implement a “practical solution for marketing and deploying common solutions”; create “structured service offerings”; and build “ready-to-deploy” solutions and use cases in “situations where the use of 5G is particularly justified.”

The partners also highlighted that manufacturers will have access to demonstrations of the advantages of the integration of 5G solutions within the three demonstration areas established as part of this partnership.

In the case of Bouygues Telecom, the demonstration area is the InnoLab for Enterprise, where companies can test private 5G and its use cases, particularly in the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, Siemens France said that interested firms will have access to its Digital Experience Center (DEC) to see demonstrations of the joint solutions, while the Alten Labs will be also available for demonstrations.