Telkomsel, Ericsson and Qualcomm boost 5G FWA collaboration

Telkomsel and its partners started a 5G FWA trial with sub-6 spectrum and mmWave extended range

Indonesian telco Telkomsel announced a partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies to continue with its 5G trials in the Asian nation.

Telkomsel noted that the new 5G trial will use new frequency spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands that have been granted by the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics for trial purposes.

The three partners have started a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) trial with sub-6 spectrum and millimeter wave extended-range with gigabit last-mile connectivity through 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave devices. Telkomsel, Ericsson and Qualcomm say that they are paving the way for optimal 5G capacity with low-latency features.

The Asian carrier also noted that this latest collaboration is a continuation of the 5G extended-range technology trial, which was previously demonstrated using Ericsson’s mmWave extended range software, through Ericsson Massive MIMO AIR5322 as well as the Qualcomm FWA Platform Gen 2 on the Snapdragon X65.

Telkomsel also said that the collaboration roadmap has been expanded to become the first in Indonesia to deliver 5G Standalone NR-DC (dual connectivity), combining 100 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency and 800 megahertz in the 26 GHz frequency for ultra-capacity, lower latency capabilities and peak throughput speeds of up to 7.37 Gbps.

Hendri Mulya Syam, president director of Telkomsel, said: “Together with our infrastructure and technology provider partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, Telkomsel is now continuing its collaboration to expand the development of the 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access technology roadmap in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, Telkomsel’s director of planning and transformation, Wong Soon Nam, added: “We see that the continuation of this strategic collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm as critical for Telkomsel 5G implementation, especially towards 5G Standalone (SA) capabilities and delivering innovative digital services for consumers.”

“Ericsson is pleased to be able to demonstrate the latest 5G technologies in Indonesia together with Telkomsel and Qualcomm, with features such as NR-DC (Dual Connectivity) and advanced network slicing UE Route Selection Policy (URSP). This is a part of Ericsson’s commitment to supporting Telkomsel in expanding 5G network coverage in Indonesia, which includes remote rural areas to densely populated urban areas,” said Jerry Soper, head of Ericsson Indonesia.

Telkomsel had launched the first commercial 5G service in Indonesia in May 2021. The 5G network was initially launched via NonStandalone (NSA) architecture. However, the company said it planned to launch 5G Standalone services in the future, according to local press reports.