ZTE, Telkomsel to develop corporate 5G solutions in Indonesia

Indonesian operator Telkomsel and ZTE Corporation announced a collaboration to boost the use of 5G services for the enterprise segment in Indonesia. This agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Wong Soon Nam, chief planning and transformation officer at Telkomsel, said: “As a digital transformation enabler, Telkomsel continues to provide various innovative solutions according to industry needs in Indonesia to accelerate digital transformation. Through the Telkomsel Enterprise unit, we are committed to becoming an integrated digital solution provider powerhouse ready to assist corporations in opening up more opportunities to accelerate sustainable business growth. Amid the current challenging world economic conditions, digital transformation is one of the determining factors that will help business people from all types of industries become more productive, efficient, and secure.”

He added: “As we advance, this strategic partnership with partners such as ZTE can continue to open up more potential for progress for corporate customers to collaborate and accelerate while strengthening the spirit of achieving Industry 4.0 more inclusively and sustainably in Indonesia.”

Mei Zhonghua, SVP of ZTE, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Telkomsel in our effort to continue building the 5G enterprise market in Indonesia. ZTE and Telkomsel have been collaborating in 5G for several years, and in this collaboration, ZTE will be providing its latest 5G enterprise solutions to Telkomsel. We hope that this collaboration will help us achieve our shared goals, which is to accelerate the digital transformation in Indonesia.”

Through this collaboration, Telkomsel and ZTE will jointly develop a portfolio of product and service solutions by adopting Cloud PC technology that can implement virtualization, centralized management, and sharing of computing, storage, and network resources. In addition, the two companies will also explore opportunities for cooperation in the study of 5G Air-to-Ground network technology which apart from being able to provide high-speed broadband services for airline passengers, is also expected to increase the efficiency and security of airline operations.

Telkomsel and ZTE have been collaborating in the 5G field over the last few years. In 2021, ZTE was one of the network infrastructure partners supporting Telkomsel to become the first digital telecommunication company to roll out 5G network access and services in Indonesia. In 2022, Telkomsel was backed by ZTE to unveil the first application of 5G Underground Smart Mining technology in Southeast Asia within PT Freeport Indonesia’s mining operations.

“Until now, Telkomsel has been gradually developing and expanding the coverage of 4G/LTE and 5G broadband network technology throughout Indonesia to provide equal distribution of service quality for all people throughout the country. By consistently strengthening the ecosystem for using 5G technology, both in the consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) segments, Telkomsel seeks to accelerate the pace of national digital transformation and support Indonesia’s economic growth in various sectors. Expanding 5G coverage in Indonesia’s maritime areas will support more economic activities such as shipping, fishing, and tourism,” Wong Soon Nam told RCR Wireless News.

“In this collaboration, Telkomsel and ZTE will synergize in conducting joint study on 5G enterprise technology, development, and testing of various solution options to address different needs of potential enterprise customers, he added.