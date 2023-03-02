YOU ARE AT:6GChina ramps up 6G R&D focus to spur Industry 4.0 drive

China ramps up 6G R&D focus to spur Industry 4.0 drive

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
6GArchitectureIndustry 4.0Internet of Things (IoT)IoTNetwork InfrastructurePrivate Networks

The Chinese government is to put major focus on 6G technologies, according to Chinese state newspaper Global Times. It reckons China has a competitive advantage in cellular because of its technology capability and application scenarios, said the report.

An official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said the country will formulate a specific 6G R&D action plan, and also encourage local authorities to accelerate R&D activities around 6G-enabled industrial applications. Research into “humanoid robots”, the metaverse, and quantum technology will also be accelerated, the report added.

Operators in China have been rapidly expanding 5G infrastructure at a national level and have developed several applications for verticals. The latest government data suggests Chinese carriers had deployed a total of 2.3 million 5G base stations as of the end of last year, accounting for more than 60 percent of the global total.

Last year, China’s IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, which promotes 6G R&D and international cooperation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 6G with the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), which represents European industry and research for next-generation networks and services.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organizations announced plans to further promote cooperation on 6G systems and networks.

The objective of the country’s 6G Promotion Group is to gather China’s industrial and academic research to promote 6G in a wide range of areas, including at a technological level and also in terms or economic and social impacts.

6G systems are expected to be launched commercially by 2030; the first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025, leading to the first 6G specification in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028. However, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT recently unveiled plans to commercialize an initial 6G network service in 2028.

Previous article
Nokia gets nod from Indonesian telco IOH to build region-wide private network for Industry 4.0
Next article
True and Dtac merge to create biggest telco in Thailand

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats