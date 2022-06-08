European, Chinese 6G groups ink agreement on 6G cooperation

Europe’s 6G-IA had recently signed a similar agreement with Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium

China’s IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, which promotes 6G R&D and international cooperation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 6G with the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), which represents European industry and research for next-generation networks and services.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organizations will further promote cooperation on as-yet-unstandardized 6G systems, including exchanging information in the field of 6G communication systems and networks. They will also collaborate in the following aspects, such as vision of 6G communication systems and networks, requirements on 6G communication systems and networks, as well as preparation of future global standards by identification of common interest and consensus building.

Looking into the future, both the 6G-IA and IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group seek to organize joint activities, including but not limited to workshops, seminars, webinars, trials and joint publications.

The main goal of 6G-IA is to contribute to Europe’s leadership on beyond 5G and 6G research. 6G-IA carries out a wide range of activities in strategic areas including standardization, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industry sectors, notably for the development of trials, and international cooperation.

The IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group’s primary objective is to gather China’s industry-university-research forces to promote 6G researches in a wide range of areas, including vision and requirements, wireless and network technologies, standardization, trials, study of social and economic impact, and international collaborations.

Last month, 6G-IA had signed a MoU with Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5PC) to boost cooperation on next-generations networks.

The two parties said that this MoU is the first to be signed between the Beyond 5G/6G related organizations from Japan and Europe.

The areas of cooperation as part of the agreement include the exchange of information, as well as cooperation in the following matters:

-Vision of 6G

-Technology exploitation and dissemination to ensure awareness, understanding and involvement and finally adoption

-Requirements on 6G

-Discussions on basic system concepts, architecture and use cases

-Support for global regulatory process in identification of frequency bands and spectrum arrangement for 6G technologies

-Identification of common interest, building of consensus and collaboration to support development of globally harmonized standards

-Promoting cooperation among European and Japanese R&D organizations and industries

-Use cases of 6G and other topics.

Regarding the next steps in this cooperation agreement, both 5GPC and 6G-IA seek to co-host webinars or investigate joint research projects. Moreover, both will continue to explore further collaboration opportunities with other countries and organization.