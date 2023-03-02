IT services company Capgemini has opened a 5G solutions facility in San Francisco, in the US, to help enterprises boost their adoption of 5G and edge technologies. Located at Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE), the center claims to provide a co-creation environment for innovative 5G-based applications.



A statement said it will focus on the creation of high-value use cases and personalized solutions through workshops with clients and other partners. It will support network equipment providers, communication services providers, enterprises and industrial firms, it said.



Brian Bronson, president of Capgemini’s engineering business, said: “5G and Edge computing are the technologies that inspire data-driven transformation, providing significant value to operational modernization and helping clients succeed in the Intelligent Industry. Our new 5G solutions center in San Francisco provides early access to state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and use cases for 5G-based solutions.”



Capgemini listed a bunch of use cases, including: remote assistance to improve safety and performance, and to reduce downtime and minimize errors; smart surveillance to reinforce security and safety; and smart health to increase diagnostic capabilities by offering access to specialists from any location.



Capgemini has similar 5G lab facilities in France, Portugal, and India.