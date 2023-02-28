Telefónica combines open APIs with AWS MEC zone – to demo live volleyball stream

The pilot comes out of the new GSMA Open Gateway framework for universal APIs – to open cellular network access for developers

MWC, BARCELONA: Telefónica has integrated its network application programmable interfaces (APIs) with a pilot AWS Wavelength Zone at a Telefónica multi-access edge (MEC) server center in Madrid. They have worked with local service provider Cinfo to run an AI-optimized live video stream from a volleyball tournament in the city.

The Madrid setup, marrying local edge applications and open network APIs, is intended to show how developers can more easily combine services from both providers. Cinfo’s solution, a smart video production service called TiiVii, was used to broadcast live video from a Madrid Volleyball Federation event to the AWS edge server over Telefónica’s 5G network. The companies said the setup reduced the deployment time to minutes.

Telefónica said in a statement: “The output stream… provided a superior viewing experience… by reducing the frozen frames and allowing viewers to seamlessly follow the play by enabling Cinfo’s AI control commands to cameras on time as required. This test solution reduced latency by around 20 milliseconds and jitter by about 90 percent during cell congestion, which is critical for a consistent user experience.”

More broadly, Telefónica said its partnership with AWS will allow companies to easily test use cases that require low latency at the edge of the Telefónica network. In addition to the live event demo, it suggested the integration will enable use cases like augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming. “The collaboration allows developers to build next-generation, network-aware applications in a frictionless way,” it said. It added that possible applications include connected cars and smart devices.

The Telefónica and AWS project came out of GSMA Open Gateway initiative, announced this week at MWC in Barcelona, which details a framework for network APIs to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. At launch, the initiative has the support of 21 mobile network operators. GSMA called the move a “paradigm shift” in the way the telecoms industry delivers services in an “API economy world.”

Meanwhile, Telefónica has issued a global call for startups to work with its open network APIs. At MWC, Chema Alonso, the company’s chief digital officer, said: “Open Gateway is an initiative driven by the telco sector with the participation of the entire ecosystem, including startups. With this call we are offering them the opportunity to work closer than ever to Telefónica and build technology on our capabilities and the telco industry in general by having access to the EAP that we are launching in collaboration with large companies in the digital ecosystem.”

Telefónica is calling its efforts to bring startups into the movement the Open Gateway Activation Programme and the company will provide selected startups with perks like potential investment opportunities and business development opportunities with the carrier’s network of B2B and B2C customers.