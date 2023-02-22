Currently, the frequencies in the 6 GHz band are partly used for satellite operations by the Indian Space Research Organization

Industry association GSMA has reiterated that India should identify and support 6 GHz spectrum for the expansion of 5G services across the country, local newspaper The Economic Times reported.

In a letter to India’s communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the GSMA said: “The 6 GHz range is the primary mid-band spectrum to meet the needs for 5G expansion and its timely availability will drive cost-efficient network deployment, help lower the broadband usage gap and support digital inclusion.”

The GSMA urged the Indian government should support the 6 GHz frequency band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) identification, at regional and international platforms such as the APG and WRC-23.

Last month, the GSMA had also encouraged the Indian government to identify the 6425-7125 MHz range frequencies for the provision of wireless services in the country.

Currently, the frequencies in the 6GHz band are partly used for satellite operations by the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro), according to the report.

The Wireless Planning and Coordination wing (WPC) of India’s Ministry of Communications had formed a committee last year to define a strategy for identifying the 6 GHz band for the provision of mobile telephony services.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) also urged the national government to award spectrum in the 6GHz band to boost 5G coverage across India.

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is currently working on freeing up additional frequencies to support 5G services, according to recent press reports.

The reports noted that the Indian government could potentially auction new 5G frequencies in the next financial year starting April 1. The Indian government is looking to award additional mid-band spectrum (1 GHz to 6 GHz), as well as frequencies in the sub-6 GHz bands, particularly between 37 GHz and 42 GHz.

The DoT has created a special committee with the aim of defining the amount of spectrum that can be put up for sale. The committee is in process of making consultations with other ministries regarding this process.

Once the DoT committee identifies the spectrum bands and the precise amount of frequencies that can be auctioned, the matter will be placed before the committee of secretaries, after which recommendations will be sought from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on pricing and other modalities, the report states.

The much-anticipated 5G spectrum auction in India concluded last August and according to the country’s telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, local carriers purchased a total $19 billion worth of spectrum.

Reliance Jio walked away with the most spectrum, having spent $11 billion. Airtel won spectrum worth $5.4 billion, while Vodafone received spectrum worth $2.4 billion. Finally, Adani purchased spectrum worth approximately $27 million, which it will use to offer private 5G network services.