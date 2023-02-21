Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), extreme automation and digital twins indisputably provide significant benefits to many enterprises, including increased productivity, greener operations and enhanced worker safety.

Yet, many industrial sites may appear difficult to digitalize. From rock quarries and mining pits to factories, warehouses and chemical plants, achieving ubiquitous connectivity that securely and reliably powers all people, machines and devices in complex, dynamic and often harsh environments has proven challenging in the past.

With the paradigm shift brought by flexible, high-performance private wireless networks these challenges are no longer a concern of enterprises. Tune in to hear Joel Albert, VP of Services for Industrial Networking Solutions, and Jim Connor, Partner Sales Manager at Nokia discuss how to accelerate Industry 4.0 digitalization for your operations.

