Verizon installed more than 450,000 feet of cabling for the Wi-Fi network

Verizon is providing new Wi-Fi connectivity to fans and staff at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. Because NASCAR’s U.S. speedways are some of the largest sports venues in terms of fan numbers, the project involved installing more than 450,000 feet of cabling, Verizon’s partner Extreme Networks deployed nearly 2,100 access points (APs). The installation took 12 months and according to the companies, Daytona International Speedway is now one of the largest U.S. venues with outdoor Wi-Fi.

“The new Verizon Wi-Fi option is a fantastic addition for our fans here at Daytona,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s a great way for our guests to capture and share their memories at this year’s sold-out DAYTONA 500 with friends and family, and to stay connected on all things racing while at the track.”

Wi-Fi connectivity will be available at the gates, in the concourses, suites, clubs, tower roof and across the entire mile-long grandstands, Verizon stated.

“Best-in-class connectivity is critical for organizations ranging from the Fortune 500 to some of the world’s largest venues,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, global enterprise & public sector, Verizon Business. “Redefining the on-site fan experience continues to be one of the most transformative use cases of our network and we are excited to partner with Daytona International Speedway and Extreme Networks to support one of the world’s biggest sporting events.”

Verizon and Extreme Networks are both official connectivity partners of NASCAR. Currently, Talladega Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway have extensive Wi-Fi deployments, and seven more NASCAR-owned racetracks including Daytona International Speedway are on the list for connectivity upgrades.