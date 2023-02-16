Orange Madagascar invests in rural 2G, 3G infrastructure

Orange and AMN will deploy roughly 500 base stations in rural Madagascar over the next ten years

Orange Madagascar has signed an agreement with tower company Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) to build additional 2G and 3G infrastructure in the country’s rural areas. The pair said they will deploy at least 500 base stations under a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model over the next ten years.

Orange Madagascar struck a similar agreement with the Canadian company NuRAN Wireless to deploy 500 telecom sites on the east coast of Madagascar. Such deals might emerge as a pattern for the France-based carrier as it continues to find success in Africa. As the carrier builds out more infrastructure to reach those currently unconnected, it can expect to substantially grow its subscriber base.

Africa, along with the Middle East region, has emerged as a huge vector of growth for Orange. These two regions, said the company, were the “main contributor[s]” to group revenues, reaching €43.4 billion a slight 0.6% increase in its 2022 financial year. In Q4 2022, revenues rose 1.3% to €11.3 billion.

“The Africa and Middle East region has delivered excellent results, with a notable performance from Orange Money in the fourth quarter which succeeded in repositioning itself in a competitive market,” Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said previously. “These results further confirm my confidence in the sense and relevance of our strategy for the years ahead. They clearly demonstrate the Group’s capacity to create value by concentrating on our fundamentals.”