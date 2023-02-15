SK Telecom doubles performance of Titan supercomputer

The supercomputer size has been expanded to 1,040 Nvidia A100 GPUs, for a performance of 17.1 petaflops

South Korea’s SK Telecom (SKT) has doubled the performance of its Titan supercomputer, which was first launched as a beta in May 2022. Titan is the intelligence behind SKT’s AI model Aidat, and according to the carrier, it has now been expanded to 1,040 Nvidia A100 GPUs, for a performance of 17.1 petaflops.

Last November, SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang put forth the company’s new mission to become an AI company by combining AI with a wide range of connectivity technologies. “We will leap into SK Telecom’s version of a distinguished AI company that combines AI with connective technologies based on our main business of telecommunications,” he said.

To achieve the new vision, the carrier unveiled the following three strategies designed to innovate its five business groups. Last year, the company rearranged its business into five different groups, namely fixed and mobile telecommunications, media, enterprise, AIVERSE (AI+Universe), and connected intelligence.

Aidat is a key part of this plan. Through the expansion of the supercomputer, A. will be able to learn more sophisticatedly than before, which will play a major role in improving the flow of conversations with people and the completeness of answers,” commented SKT’s Kim Young-Joon, lead of SKT’s Aidat promotional team. “We will continue to make efforts to lead AI technology leadership through aggressive R&D investment, infrastructure expansion, and talent recruitment.”

After the release of Open AI’s popular ChatGPT, pressure to develop a chatbot that relies on generative AI increased, and SKT said that the increased performance of Titan will significantly improved AIDAT’s conversation flow. Further, the company will add a ChatGPT model this year to strengthen knowledge-based conversation services, Young-joon claimed.

At last year’s International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis in Dallas, Texas, Titan ranked 92nd in the world’s top 500 supercomputer rankings.