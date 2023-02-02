YOU ARE AT:BusinessRise Broadband acquired by private equity group
rural wireless 5G
Image: 123RF

Rise Broadband acquired by private equity group

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
BusinessNetwork Infrastructure

Rise operates FWA services in 16 states and will focus on expanding fiber services under new ownership

ISP Rise Broadband, which operates across 16 U.S. states, has been acquired by private equity group GI Partners and plans to expand its FWA and fiber-based services under the new ownership.

Rise, which serves primarily rural communities, says it is the largest privately-held fixed wireless ISP in the U.S. The company has consistently been named to CNET’s list of best rural broadband providers in recent years; it reportedly covers around 6% of the U.S. population. Rise serves portions of most of the Midwestern, Central and Western U.S., with its most extensive footprints in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Nevada, Nebraska, Texas and Utah.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GI Partners says it is “committing meaningful new capital to improve customer experience and accelerate Rise Broadband’s rollout of fiber-to-the-home services for rural American homes and businesses.”

“We are eager to partner with the GI Partners team as we embark on a new phase of growth, driven by significant investment in our hybrid fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless network,” said RIse CEO Jim O’Brien.

“Rise Broadband provides essential broadband connectivity with a focus on customers in rural America.  We are excited to partner with Jim O’Brien and the Rise team to execute a multi-year, fiber-based network expansion effort,” said Brendan Scollans, managing director and co-head of GI Data Infrastructure.  “Rise’s existing network infrastructure is uniquely positioned to execute a fiber expansion effort that will provide rural communities with next generation broadband service.”

Previous article
Masmovil’s 5G network reaches 1,660 towns and cities in Spain
Next article
Ericsson, Intel and Microsoft trial network slicing on laptops

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats