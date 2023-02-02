Kagan: How tech companies use Industry Analysts, Influencers and media

The noise level in the tech industry is a loud and chaotic. In order to be seen and heard, every company must punch their way through this noise. Companies get help doing this with ad agencies, PR, Industry Analysts, Influencers and the media. Let’s take a look at the differences between each and why companies need to work with them all.

As an Industry Analyst for more than thirty years, I am also a columnist, and have become a key industry influencer. So, let me share what I have learned to help you better understand and maximize your chances of success.

As a senior executive, you want to win in the competitive marketplace. So, it is important to have a clear understanding of the differences between Tech Analysts and Influencers and use them both in the competitive battle.

You know how important it is for every company to have their story told and understood by investors, customers, workers, the media and the industry.

That’s half the battle. The other half is the winning strategy to achieve this goal.

If you want to win in a competitive marketplace, being seen and heard in the chaotic and noisy industry is key to breaking out from the crowd.

To accomplish this, there are several different groups, and they all operate differently. Remember, marketing includes areas like advertising, public relations, industry analyst relations and influencers.

Industry Analyst Relations, Influencer Relations, Media Relations

Ad Agencies use information gathered by, created by or approved by the company. Customers understand that this is the company blowing its own horn. The sole purpose is to raise the corporate or produce profile and increase market share.

Media relations is another important segment. This uses Public Relations. It is vital that companies both understand how to and tell their own stories.

That way these stories can be positive and add to their success. Companies whose PR group does not have a good relationship with the media, or who do not tell their own story, must suffer the consequences of a media who tells their story from their individual perspective. This can create problems that need constant correction.

The next part of the marketing mix is getting positive commentary from industry experts. This is a kind of trustworthy endorsement by an objective third party and can be a very important piece of the larger marketing puzzle for every company.

In a noisy and competitive industry, Analysts and to a different extent Influencers are both key to success.

After all, with all the noise and confusion generated on a daily basis by competitors and other voices, companies must break through that noise level and get their message heard.

This challenge is easier for some and harder for others.

Industry Analysts are both unbiased and objective, and as such, their thoughts and opinions are trusted and carry much weight with the media, investors, competitors, regulators and customers.

The marketplace understands this is a group who is independent. So, what they think and say matters. That’s their value.

Influencers are a newer slice of the marketing pie. This is a group has built a social media following, which other companies want to reach and market to.

Like the Ad Agency or PR Agency, this is another effective avenue to get your corporate message out to their followers.

There are real differences between each of these groups. Understanding them and using them in your marketing is key.

Differences between Technology Industry Analysts and Influencers

There is also a difference in how Industry Analysts and Influencers earn income.

Influencers get paid from the company to perform a certain amount or type of promotion. This is often considered sponsorship.

One way to think about this is like a public relations agency or ad agency. The delivery content is often created by or approved by the company, then spread by the influencer.

Industry Analysts keep a separation to remain unbiased and objective. This is sort of like the way the editor at a newspaper would be separated by a wall from advertising in the same paper.

This protects the unbiased integrity of the research, opinion and commentary.

Industry Analysts earn income in a variety of ways including marketing reports, research, consulting services, speeches, personal appearances and so on.

Some are both Tech Industry Analysts and Influencers

Three decades ago, I started as an Industry Analyst. Over time, my reputation and industry influence has grown. As that grew, I am now also considered a key Industry Influencer. I have always found this interesting.

In today’s marketplace, especially in competitive industries, it is smart for every company to have both a successful Industry Analyst Relations Program and Influencer Relations Program.

If done well, benefits from each can be outstanding and long-lasting, especially in a noisy and competitive industry.

However, while some companies are successful, others struggle. This must be a commitment from corporate management about raising their profile above the industry noise level so their story can be heard.

Keys to developing winning Industry Analyst, Influencer program

Relationships are key to success. Developing a solid, long-term relationship improves results dramatically.

Understanding the key differences between these two groups is an important key to success.

Remember, everything is part of the wide world of marketing. That includes advertising, public relations, industry analyst relations, influencer relations, investor relations, media relations and more.

It’s all about being heard in an increasingly noisy industry. It’s about punching your way onto the map and getting noticed.

That’s why it is important to understand the differences and learn how to win in the noisy and chaotic marketplace. And isn’t winning what it’s all about!