Masmovil’s 5G network reaches 1,660 towns and cities in Spain

Masmovil said that 74% of the overall population in Spain was already covered by its 5G network

Spanish telecom operator Masmovil is currently offering 5G service in 1,660 towns and cities in 51 provinces across Spain for the customers of its Yoigo brand, the carrier said in a release.

According to the operator, 74% of the Spanish’s population is already covered with its 5G network infrastructure. Masmovil also said that it had reached 261 new towns and cities in its latest 5G network expansion.

The carrier’s 5G service is being offered via a combination of its own infrastructure and an agreement with rival operator Orange. Masmovil currently has 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band to use for 5G services nationwide.

Some of the provinces in which the carrier provides 5G include Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Barcelona, Burgos, Castellón, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Ceuta, Cordoba, Cuenca, Gipuzkoa, Granada, Girona, Guadalajara, Huelva, Huesca, León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra, Ourense, Palencia, Las Palmas, Pontevedra, La Rioja, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Sevilla, Soria, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza.

The operator said it aims to continue deploying 5G infrastructure in the coming months to expand its current coverage. Masmovil also noted that its 5G portfolio already includes over 40 devices.

In October 2019, Masmovil signed an agreement with Orange Spain covering mobile, fiber and broadband technologies. The deal gave Masmovil access to Orange Spain’s entire 5G network thanks to a “virtual active sharing mode” agreement, enabling it to deploy 5G in 4,500 locations that cover 35% of the Spanish population in 40 main cities including Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Malaga and Bilbao.

The 5G deal between Masmovil and Orange will be valid until 2028 and is extendable for 5 additional years.

Orange has already deployed 5G services in 1,529 towns and cities in 52 provinces across Spain, surpassing its initial target for 2022.

According to the European carrier, its 5G network infrastructure reached 69% of the Spanish population as of the end of the third quarter.

The telco ended Q3 2022 with a total of 1.47 million subscribers in the 5G segment, after a net addition of 850,000 over the last 12 months.

Orange Spain is currently offering 5G services through frequencies in the 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz bands.

Meanwhile, rival operator Telefonica’s 5G network currently covers 83% of the Spanish population.

The carrier said its 5G network provides coverage in 1,719 towns and cities across Spain.

By the end of 2022, the telco expected to reach 1,400 municipalities in Spain with its 5G service using the 700MHz spectrum band, with the goal of reaching 2,400 by the end of 2023.

Telefonica had announced the activation of 5G services using spectrum in the 700MHz band in February last year.

Also, Vodafone noted that its 5G network would be available in 1,000 municipalities across Spain by the end of 2022, reaching 46% of the population.

Vodafone initially launched 5G services in Spain via NSA architecture in 2019 while the telco launched a pre-commercial 5G SA network in June 2021.