Well, technically… the desire for simple needs to be applied to security (Ep. 90): AT&T’s Rebecca Finnin

The move to 5G has led to an explosion of endpoints, providing bad actors with a larger area of attack. AT&T’s Rebecca Finnin discusses how using the intelligent networks of the 5G era themselves as security tools can help enterprises and consumers feel less intimated by the prospect of protecting their data.

EU backs $100m venture capital fund for 'Industry 5.0' (Industry 4.0 with-a-conscience)
Integrating automation and analytics at the 5G core (Reader Forum)

