The move to 5G has led to an explosion of endpoints, providing bad actors with a larger area of attack. AT&T’s Rebecca Finnin discusses how using the intelligent networks of the 5G era themselves as security tools can help enterprises and consumers feel less intimated by the prospect of protecting their data.
Well, technically… the desire for simple needs to be applied to security (Ep. 90): AT&T’s Rebecca Finnin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.