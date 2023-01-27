Deutsche Telekom launches its own 5G phones in Germany

Deutsche Telekom said the new devices were developed based upon the expertise and economies of scale created by T-Mobile US’s own brand “REVVL” line of smartphones

German carrier Deutsche Telekom has launched its own 5G smartphones in its home market with the aim of increasing consumer access to 5G.

The T Phone 5G smartphones were produced in collaboration with Google and had been previously launched in Austria; Croatia; Czech Republic; Hungary; Montenegro; North Macedonia; Poland; Romania and Slovakia.

The new devices were developed based upon the expertise and economies of scale created by T-Mobile US’s own brand “REVVL” line of smartphones, the European telco said.

The German carrier noted that the T Phone will cost 219 euros and the T Phone Pro is priced at 269 euros.

In terms of specs, the standard T Phone has a 6.52-inch display, 4500 mAh battery, octacore Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 50MP main unit and a 5MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the T Phone Pro offers a 6.82-inch screen and 5000 mAh battery and it uses the same chipset, but it has an extra main camera and an upgraded front module.

Both 5G devices run the Android 12 operating system.

“The 5G network plays an important role in the digital future of our country and that’s why it must be available to everybody. To ensure access for all, our team has developed the T Phone and T Phone Pro smartphone models that are excellent value for money and, of course, are 5G ready. They offer users everything they need, from entertainment to countless digital products and services – at an excellent price,” explains Torsten Brodt, head of mobile communications and convergence at Telekom Deutschland.

Deutsche Telekom said its 5G network already reaches 94% of the country’s population.

The European carrier noted that it expects its 5G technology could reach 99% of the Germany population by 2025.

The carrier also highlighted that more than 80,000 antennas are currently transmitting 5G.

In June 2022, Deutsche Telekom announced it was for the first time using spectrum in the 700 MHz range to provide 5G service. The European operator said that the use of the 700 MHz band improve mobile communications coverage in rural areas across Germany.

With this new addition, the telco is now offering 5G services via three different frequencies. In addition to the 700 MHz frequency, there are two other radio bands: 2.1 GHz and 3.6 GHz.

The telco said that 5G Standalone (SA) is now technically available in the 2.1 GHz frequency band, adding that commercial use of 5G SA for residential customers will start as soon as applications are available.

The telco kicked off the rollout of its 5G network in a limited number of cities across Germany at the beginning of July 2019.