Spectra expands TIP OpenWiFi architecture in India

TIP OpenWiFi is an open source-based Wi-Fi architecture that leverages open-source development and automated testing

Indian managed service provider Spectra has expanded its deployment of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi solutions to cover more of its Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) and enterprise customers.

TIP OpenWiFi is an open source-based Wi-Fi architecture that leverages open-source development and automated testing to allow Wi-Fi service providers to deploy access points, cloud controllers and smart analytics from different vendors. For its deployment, for instance, Spectra has installed access points (APs) and a cloud controller from Inventum, a New Delhi-based technology company.

“Spectra’s mission is ‘to make life better’ and by building Spectra’s Wi-Fi networks with TIP OpenWiFi hardware and software, we are making life better for our customers,” said Udit Mehrotra, CEO and managing director of Spectra. “At Spectra, we believe in using the latest technological advancements, and this demonstrates to our customers why Spectra is the leading choice for internet and other managed services in India.”

Using OpenWiFi solutions will allow Spectra to offer its customers higher bandwidth, better quality of service, and competitive prices, said the provider.

More than 300 companies are involved with the TIP’s Wi-Fi initiative, and in October, Boingo Wireless became the first to adopt the architecture for Wi-Fi 6E.

In 2021, TIP adopted the OpenRoaming standard for OpenWiFi. OpenRoaming, developed by Cisco and now controlled by WBA, allows seamless Wi-Fi onboarding from location to location without the need for logins or passwords. At the time, Chris Busch, co-chair of the TIP Open Converged Wireless group, told RCR Wireless News that by combining OpenWiFi with OpenRoaming, the “two worlds come together” to both give freedom of choice in the disaggregated technology stack and enable network providers to work seamlessly within an open roaming context across a range of consumer electronic devices.