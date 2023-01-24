Reliance Jio launches 5G in 50 additional cities in India

Jio is currently offering 5G services in 184 cities across India

Indian operator Reliance Jio continued to expand its 5G footprint in the country, with the launch of 5G coverage in 50 new cities.

With this new launch, the telco said that users across 184 cities in India now have access to 5G services.

According to the company’s statement, these 50 cities are located in states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

“We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and Union Territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world,” a Jio spokesperson said. “The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023,” the spokesperson added.

The cities of Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh; Nagaon in Assam; Bilaspur, Korba and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh; Panaji in Goa; Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat in Haryana, have access to Jio 5G services now, according to the telco’s statement. It also added that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij inaugurated Jio True 5G in Haryana circle on January 24.

Jio 5G services are now also live in Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru in Karnataka; Alappuzha in Kerala; Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli in Maharashtra; Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur in Odisha, the statement added.

Since Jio is offering the 5G connectivity on an invitational basis, users living in 5G enabled cities with 5G compatible smartphones will get the invite.

Other cities where the telco already offers 5G include Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Reliance Jio Infocomm had initially announced the launch of the beta trial of its 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi in October 2022.

Last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm announced 5G contracts with Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia. The deal with Ericsson marks the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country.

Reliance Jio had previously secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum.

Jio is currently offering 5G services via Standalone (SA) architecture.