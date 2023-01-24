YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureWell, technically... consumer network quality is more important than price: Arelion's Anna Maslewska...
Well, technically… consumer network quality is more important than price: Arelion’s Anna Maslewska (Ep. 89)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Arelion’s Global Ethernet Product Manager Anna Maslewska discusses the evolving role of ethernet in an increasingly wireless world. She also explains that for consumers, the quality of their connection trumps everything else, even cost.

