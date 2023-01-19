The demo integrated radios with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network and Fujitsu’s O-RAN Network

AT&T, Fujitsu and Northrop Grumman Corporation said they recently demonstrated 5G-enabled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in Northrop Grumman’s new 5G lab.

The partners noted that the demonstration integrated radios with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network and Fujitsu’s Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) to transmit ISR data and video. Northrop Grumman highlighted that this is a critical step in building the digital battle network to support multi-domain operations.

“This critical capability will bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of commercial 5G capabilities,” said Ben Davies, VP and GM for networked information solutions division at Northrop Grumman. “Enabling 5G connectivity for our warfighters across domains will help realize a connected battlespace for the joint force,” the executive added.

“This demonstration showcased the benefits of commercially available 5G for the Department of Defense and the open, standards-based technologies that we’re exploring and developing as leaders in the O-RAN Alliance,” said Lance Spencer, client EVP of defense and the public sector, AT&T.

“Open RAN is accelerating 5G innovations to deliver high-speed, low-latency requirements for mission-critical applications,” said Greg Manganello, senior VP and vice head of the 5G mobile systems business unit at Fujitsu. “Our collaboration with Northrop Grumman and AT&T highlights the benefits of the ecosystem underpinning of Open RAN, enabling new configurations of mission-critical communications networks.”

In April 2022, AT&T and Northrop Grumman Corporation had entered into a collaboration agreement to research and develop a digital battle network, powered by the carrier’s 5G and Northrop Grumman’s advanced mission systems, to support the DoD.

Under the terms of the collaboration deal, Northrop Grumman and AT&T said they plan to deliver a scalable and open architecture solution that will help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters and data from all domains, terrains and forces.

The U.S. telco said that this digital battle network is expected to bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of AT&T’s commercial 5G capabilities and offer a critical capability to support the DoD’s vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The agreement established a joint research and development framework to prototype, demonstrate and test AT&T’s commercial 5G networking capabilities integrated with Northrop Grumman’s portfolio.